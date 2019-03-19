Benton County Deputies Involved In Standoff In Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — Benton County deputies are currently involved in a standoff on Ervin McGarrah Road in Lowell, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant when then suspect refused to come out and barricaded himself inside his home.

Negotiators are currently talking to the suspect and encouraging him to surrender.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Eyewitnesses tell 5NEWS that roads in the area are blocked and an ambulance is staged nearby.

Check back for updates to this story as more information is released.