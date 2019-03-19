× Big Second Inning Leads Arkansas To Blowout Win Over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KFSM)–Heading into a much anticipated midweek series, Arkansas and Texas were both ranked right around number 10 in each major poll. But the Razorbacks quickly erased any thoughts of a competitive game.

Dave Van Horn’s squad put up six runs in the second inning en route to an 11-4 blowout of the Longhorns.

Christian Franklin then added to the lead with a first pitch grand slam, before Heston Kjerstad blasted a solo homer of his own later in the frame.

The very next inning, Jacob Nesbit added a two run double to put Arkansas up 8-0. Two batters later, Casey Martin poked a two run single the opposite way which plated two more runs.

That provided more than enough run support for freshman Patrick Wicklander. The lefty tossed four innings and allowed four runs, all in the fourth frame. Kole Ramage and Zebulon Vermillion combined for five scoreless frames of baseball in relief.

Arkansas has now won five straight games over its former Southwest Conference rival. In those games, Arkansas has outscored Texas 49-21.

Game two of the midweek series begins on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Razorbacks have won seven straight games and are 18-2 in the 2019 season.