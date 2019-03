SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Emergency crews are at Beaver Lake in response to a call about a possible drowning. A dive team is in the water, according to an officer with Arkansas Game and Fish.

The Nob Hill Fire Department is also at the scene.

It’s unclear at the moment what preceded the drowning call, but 5NEWS was told it was not caused by a boating accident.

Check back for updates to this developing story as more information is released.