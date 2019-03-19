Dog, Pig Abandoned Outside Ohio Humane Society Adopted Together

Posted 1:08 pm, March 19, 2019, by

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio - A golden retriever and pig that were abandoned outside the Tuscarawas County Humane Society have found a new home together.

Shelter Director Haley Predragovich said the dog, Hermione, and the pig, Annie, will go to a home with other golden retrievers and pot-bellied pigs.

Surveillance video showed a masked man remove the dog from a car at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday and tie it to a post in front of the shelter. He then placed a cage containing the pot-bellied pig near the entrance.

A Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputy found the animals about four hours later.

Investigators said a suspect has been cited for animal abandonment and animal neglect in the case.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.