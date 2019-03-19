Federal Court Orders Appeal In Kickback Scheme To Proceed

Posted 1:58 pm, March 19, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court says the former president of a private Christian college in northwestern Arkansas who pleaded guilty in a kickback scheme can proceed with an appeal of his conviction.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that ex-Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III’s appeal can proceed while evidence involving his co-defendants’ appeals is disputed.

The right to appeal was a condition of his guilty plea.

Paris III and consultant Randell Shelton were accused of funneling cash bribes in 2013-2014 to then-Sen. Jon Woods and former Rep. Micah Neal. In exchange, Woods directed over $715,000 in state grants to the college.

Woods and Shelton are appealing their May 3 convictions.

The disputed evidence involves the federal case against ex-state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson.

