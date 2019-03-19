Federal Government Offers Up To $1,000 To People Who Adopt Wild Horses

WASHINGTON — The federal government is offering $1,000 to anyone who adopts an untrained wild horse or burro from the Bureau of Land Management.
The Adoption Incentive Program allows qualified adopters to receive up to $1,000 when adopting an eligible wild horse or burro on or after March 12, 2019. Under the program, adopters are eligible to receive:
- $500 within 60 days of adoption of an untrained wild horse and burro
- $500 within 60 days of titling the animal
The incentive is available for all untrained animals eligible for adoption, including animals at BLM facilities, off-site events and on the online corral. A $25 fee applies at the time of adoption.
For more information, click here.