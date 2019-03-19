× Missouri Fugitive Captured In Cooper County, Pettis County Sheriff Confirms

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFSM) — Travis Lee Davis, the fugitive who escaped a Missouri jail and fled to Oklahoma before returning to Missouri, has been captured.

The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the capture on its Facebook page.

According to the sheriff, Davis was captured after an extensive search of Cooper County overnight.

Davis was arrested by Sedalia Police on Tuesday morning (March 19) in east Sedalia. He has been returned to the Pettis County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Davis has been on the run since last week. He was first spotted in LeFlore County, Oklahoma, at a casino last Wednesday and was detained by a Heavener Police officer.

Investigators say that’s when Davis stole a Heavener police car, which he later wrecked just off of Highway 59.

LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale said Davis took refuge inside a local family’s RV without their knowledge. Over the weekend the family woke up to find that their truck had been stolen.

The truck was eventually found in a field in Pettis County, Missouri.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.