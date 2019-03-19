Officer Draws Weapon To Subdue Suspect At Van Buren Home

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — One person has been arrested following a domestic disturbance incident on Cherry Street in Van Buren. An officer held the suspect at gunpoint, according to St. Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Cherry Street around 3 p.m. on Tuesday (Mar. 19) at a home near TWC Auto Services.

Wear said one of the officers detained a suspect at gunpoint.

One person has been arrested for domestic battery.

Wear says the situation has been resolved, and that there is no danger to the public.

5NEWS will update this story as more details are released.