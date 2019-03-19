Police Arrest Second Man In Fatal Shooting Of Airman, Still Seeking A Third

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Police have arrested a second man in connection with the fatal shooting of a military serviceman who’d tried to stop an armed robbery at a gas station.

North Little Rock police say officers arrested 18-year-old Keith Harris Jr. on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery in the Friday night killing of 23-year-old Shawn Mckeough Jr.

Police had previously announced the arrest of 18-year-old Drequan Robinson on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery in the same killing.

Authorities say Mckeough was originally from Westbrook, Maine, and was a senior airman stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville.

Police say investigators believe Robinson was one of the armed suspects who entered the gas station and that Harris was a passenger in a getaway vehicle. Police say a third suspect seen on surveillance footage has not yet been arrested.

According to police, two robbers entered the Valero Big Red gas station at 601 W. Broadway at 11:38 p.m. and attempted to rob the store. When Mckeough tried to stop the robbery, he was fatally shot, police said. The two suspects then fled to a getaway car, which drove off.

The North Little Rock Police is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mckeough’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call NLRPD Detective Paul Cantrell at (501) 771-7167 or the tip line at (501) 680-8439. Callers can remain anonymous.