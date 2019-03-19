Police Find An Estimated $700K Worth Of Meth And Oxycodone During Central Arkansas Traffic Stop

MORRILTON, Ark. (KTHV) — Police found an estimated $700,000 worth of methamphetamine and oxycodone during a traffic stop on I-40 near Morrilton.

A state trooper found the suspected methamphetamine during the stop and began securing the suspects when one ran away, according to the Conway County Sheriff’s Office.

Conway County Sheriff’s deputies and Morrilton police responded to help find the suspect. He reappeared walking on I-40 and was arrested.

All three suspects are Georgia residents and are being held at the Conway County Detention Center.

The search for the subject was conducted with the assistance of Arkansas State Police, Conway County Sheriff’s deputies, Morrilton police, 15th Drug Task Force agents, Arkansas Game and Fish officers, Conway police K-9 and U.S. Forestry K-9 teams. Local farmers allowed officers to use their four-wheelers to aid in the search.

A field weighing read 14.8 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 3,000 oxycodone pills that were seized with an estimated street value of over $700,000.