Police On Scene Of A Shooting In Rogers; No Injuries Reported

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Rogers near Dixieland and New Hope roads.

According to Officer Keith Foster with the Rogers Police, a woman was sitting in her house Tuesday morning at 1725 South 15th Street when someone shot through her window.

No one was injured, Foster said.

Foster said a witness saw two people walking down the street about the same time.

Officers are now on the scene investigating.

