Police On Scene Of A Shooting In Rogers; No Injuries Reported

Posted 11:37 am, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59AM, March 19, 2019

Rogers Police are investigating after a woman on South 15th Street said a bullet came through her window Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019.

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Rogers near Dixieland and New Hope roads.

According to Officer Keith Foster with the Rogers Police, a woman was sitting in her house Tuesday morning at 1725 South 15th Street when someone shot through her window.

No one was injured, Foster said.

Foster said a witness saw two people walking down the street about the same time.

Officers are now on the scene investigating.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.