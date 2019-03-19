Razorback Super Fan Canaan Sandy Suffers Another ‘Mini-Stroke’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTHV) —Arkansas super fan Canaan Sandy had another stroke last night, specifically a transient Ischemic attack or mini-stroke.

The attack impacted his speech and Sandy is now at the Arkansas Heart Hospital for tests.

This comes after Canaan's stroke last week, which he was believed to be recovering from.

Canaan has been a hog fan his entire life and even won himself a spot in ESPN's Fan Hall of Fame in 2013.

For many current and former Razorbacks, Canaan is like a member of the family, always showing up to call the Hogs and show his support.