Suspect Arrested After Being Caught Near Southwest Missouri Elementary School With Firearms

PINEVILLE, Mo. (KFSM) — A man is behind bars after being caught parked near the Pineville Elementary School with several firearms in his possession, according to Pineville Marshal Christopher Owens.

On Tuesday (Mar. 19) staff at the Pineville Elementary School noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking log adjacent to the school. The parking lot sits between the school and the McDonald County Circuit Court.

The Pineville Elementary School principle went to check out the car and heard what he thought was either a gun being chambered and or loaded, Owens says. The principle then contacted authorities, and the subject left the area heading east in the vehicle.

The Pineville Marshal’s office and the McDonald County Sheriff’s Officer were able to stop the vehicle and detain the suspect. Officers located several pistols and rifles in the car, Owens states.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office says they do not believe there was any direct threat to the school or any students at this time.

The incident is now being investigated by the Pineville Marshal’s office.

The man is being held at the McDonald County Jail and will be charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

The identity of the suspect will not be released until formal charges are filed.