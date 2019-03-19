Utility Work To Close Shady Grove Road Periodically In Springdale This Week

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Utility work will close Shady Grove Road in Springdale starting Wednesday (March 20).

Shady Grove Road from South Thompson Street (U.S. 71B) and Johnson Road will be closed periodically starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday for sanitary sewer improvements. The closures will take place until 5 p.m.

The same schedule will continue through Tuesday, March 26.

The roadway will be plated and will be reopened to traffic in the evenings. Residents and emergency vehicles will still have access in the area.

Anyone with questions regarding the project can call the Springdale Water Utilities at (479) 751-5751.