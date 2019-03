× Wednesday’s Rain

Scattered showers will move across the area on Wednesday with the best chance for rain during the first part of the day and clearing skies towards the afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be light and likely range from 0.10″ to 0.25″ with the higher amounts to the south and lower amounts to the north.

Severe weather and flash flooding won’t occur with this system.

The rain will depart by the afternoon on Wednesday with the next chance for rain arriving on Saturday.

-Garrett