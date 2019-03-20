Arkansas Senate Approves Tobacco Tax Increases For Tax Cuts

Posted 5:05 pm, March 20, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has narrowly approved a $100 million plan to raise taxes on tobacco and e-cigarettes to pay for a package of tax cuts for low- and middle-income residents.

The Senate on Wednesday approved by a 18-14 vote the proposal backed by Republican Senate President Jim Hendren and a bipartisan group of lawmakers. The measure now heads to the House, where it faces an uncertain future.

The bill calls for increasing taxes on cigarettes and making e-cigarette products subject to the same taxes as tobacco products. It uses the revenue to pay for an income tax credit and tax cut for low-income residents and an increase in the standard deduction.

