Baptist Health In Fort Smith Releases New Stroke Guidelines

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — New guidelines have been released on ways to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology released the guidelines that show five ways to prevent heart disease and stroke.

One is nutrition. Doctors say you should eat more plant-based foods like vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains and fish.

Another is exercise. Adults should engage in at least 150 of moderate to intense activity.

The guidelines also say to avoid tobacco products and social determinants.

Also because of the risks of bleeding, don’t take aspirin unless your doctor prescribes it.

“You used to give aspirin to people above the age of 50 or above the age of 70 with or without those factors to prevent stroke,” said Dr. Mohammad Owis of Baptist Health. “Now we’re going to make it more individualized meaning this patient has low risk for a heart or stroke or this patient has high risk for bleed, aspirin is not a default to give it for short prevention, we have to individualize it.”

Heart and disease and stroke are the leading causes of death and are responsible for an estimated 17 million deaths worldwide every year.