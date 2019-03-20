Cyclist Speaks Out After Being Hit By Car In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The cyclist that was injured after he was struck by a car one week ago is speaking out for the first time and says he wanted to tell his story because of all the support he's received from people in the community.

Cyclist Howard Kuff hopes that both drivers and cyclists will use more caution while sharing the road.

Kuff had just finished making a delivery for Jimmy Johns when his world was turned upside down.

He says he was headed downhill near Church Avenue and Meadow Street in Fayetteville when he was suddenly struck by a car.

"I'm on my bicycle and I see this car and I'm obviously going to slam into it and I scream and there's nothing I can do, and I hit the car," said Kuff.

He says the driver was going fast and blew through a stop sign.

"I was just crushed, devastated and it was cold, it was wet. I was laying on the ground and I was freezing. I was in intense pain," said Kuff.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says people in cars need to be aware of cyclists on the road and the same can be said for those on bikes.

Murphy says motorists shouldn't underestimate the speed of people on bikes. They should avoid turning in front of them, double check their surroundings and stay off mobile devices.

"Drive cautiously, and tell cyclists to drive defensively. Be on the lookout for vehicles that aren't paying attention because they are the vulnerable ones out there if they get into an accident, they're definitely going to lose that," said Murphy.

Kuff who spent several days in the hospital suffered multiple breaks and fractures. He's now in rehab but hopes to one day return to the job he loves.

"It's a highpoint of my life. So, yes I would like that," said Kuff.

The incident is still under investigation. The driver was not arrested and has not been charged with anything at this time.