Diamond Hogs Fall To Texas

AUSTIN, Tx. (KFSM) – Going into Wednesday night, Arkansas baseball had won five straight games against Texas, and at first, looked well on their way to a sixth before falling 7-6.

Arkansas jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second, thanks to a pair of RBI singles from Jacob Nesbit and Christian Franklin, along with some questionable fielding from the Longhorns.

Texas loaded the bases in the third, then scored when Evan Taylor plunked a batter. The Longhorns added a run when Taylor walked the next batter, and that was the story of the night, as the Hogs staff combined to walk 14 Longhorns. Things came to a head in the sixth, when, what else, a bases-loaded walk gave Texas the lead. A bases-loaded HBP would follow.

Arkansas trailed 7-5 with two outs in the ninth before showing a brief gasp of life, when Jack Kenley was hit by a pitch and Nesbit drove him in with a double to pull the Hogs within a run. But Matt Goodheart struck out swinging to end the rally and the night in a 7-6 loss.

Arkansas stays on the road and gets back into SEC play this weekend, traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:00 P.M.