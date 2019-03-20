Fort Smith Man Arrested On A Slew Of Charges After Crashing Vehicle And Breaking Into Girlfriend’s Home

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man is facing several charges after police say he abused his girlfriend, fled the scene of a crash involving a juvenile and then broke into his girlfriend’s home.

On Monday (Mar. 18) officers responded to a reported crash on Hwy 45. Officers then located a damaged white Mazda car in the ditch against a tree. They were then notified by dispatch that the owner of the vehicle had called 911 to report the accident and that they wished to have a battery report completed.

The Fort Smith officers traveled to a home on S. 26th St. where a woman stated that she and her boyfriend Brian Osburn were in the Mazda with a juvenile when a domestic disturbance evolved. She told officers Osburn became angry with her and began striking her in the face, threatening her as he drove, an incident report states.

During the incident, the woman says Osburn ran off the roadway and ran into a fence/tree in the ditch. The woman told officers she rushed out of the car and removed the juvenile from the vehicle.

She said that Osburn fled the vehicle and ran northbound on Hwy 45 toward Burrough Road, and an unknown passing driver picker her and the juvenile up, taking them to her mother’s home.

The officers noticed a large cut and bruising on the woman’s face, which she advised was due to Osburn striking her.

Later in the night officers were dispatched to the woman’s home in regards to a prowler. Following a brief foot pursuit with the suspect, officers discovered the prowler was Osburn.

The woman told officers that Osburn had broke into her home, and she woke up to him standing over her. She said after a brief disturbance he left the house.

Osburn is being charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, domestic battery, fleeing on foot, residential burglary due to his forced entry into his girlfriend’s home and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Osburn is being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $10,405 bond.