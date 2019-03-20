Four Finalists Named In Search For UAFS Chancellor

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — On Wednesday (March 20) the University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt named the finalists in the search for the next University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (UAFS) chancellor.

The four finalists will make formal visits to the UAFS campus in the coming weeks. All public forums will be held from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Reynolds Room at the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center on campus.

The finalists include:

Marilyn J. Wells, Ph.D.: (March 25) Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Robert Marley, Ph.D.: (March 28) Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla

Philip K. Way, Ph.D.: (April 1) Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania

Terisa C. Riley, Ph.D.: (April 4) Senior Vice President for Student Affairs and University Administration, Texas A&M University – Kingsville

More information about each candidate, including photos and biographical information, can be found under the “Finalists for Position” tab on the UAFS Chancellor Search website that was created to keep the campus and community informed about the progress of the search.