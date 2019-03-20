Gun Linked To Large Theft Investigation In Prairie Grove Found In Mountainburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) -- Mountainburg police said during a traffic stop of a vehicle with fake tags they recovered a gun belonging to a large burglary case out of Northwest Arkansas.

Police are not identifying the couple in the vehicle at this time but said the driver, a male, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A female passenger in the car was arrested for theft by receiving.

Investigators said they quickly discovered the gun was linked to a massive investigation out of Prairie Grove where 70 firearms were stolen from an Ace Hardware store.

"We interviewed them, and they released some information about where they bought it from. Prairie Grove is looking into all those leads," said Mountainburg Police Chief Vincent Clamser. "We immediately contacted them and began working with them to help bring whatever information we could to help their case out."

Four teens were arrested in Prarie Grove's theft case in February of 2019 with one gun turning up in Springdale at Harber High School. Police said a teen brought a gun to school.