KFSM Among 19 Stations in $1.32 Billion Nexstar Media Sale

Posted 10:11 am, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:48AM, March 20, 2019

Nexstar Tegna

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nexstar is selling 19 television stations for $1.32 billion as part of its buyout deal with Tribune Media, including KFSM-TV out of Fort Smith/Fayetteville, AR.

Nexstar agreed in December to buy Chicago’s Tribune Media for about $4 billion. Part of that agreement requires Nexstar to sell certain television stations in order to comply with the FCC local and national television ownership rules and to get FCC and Justice Department approval of the Tribune Media transaction.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is selling 11 stations to Tegna Inc. for $740 million and eight stations to E.W. Scripps Co. for $580 million.

Nexstar said Wednesday that it’s still in active talks to sell two stations in Indianapolis. The company said it’ll use proceeds from the sale of the television stations to fund its Tribune deal and to lower debt.

