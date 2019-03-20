Mountainburg Finds Severe Water Leak Costing The City Over $35,000 Since January

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Mountainburg has located a large leak that has cost the city over $35,000 since the start of the year.

Mountainburg Mayor Susan Wilson released a statement saying since January 1, 2019, the city has paid $36,331 for city water when the annual budget is only $93,500.

The annual budget allows the city to spend a little over $7,700 a month on water.

City workers have spent months searching for the source of the problem. They found and fixed small leaks but due to the continuous large loss of water, the city reached out to Arkansas Rural Water and other water departments for help.

At a meeting on Monday (March 18) the Mountainburg City Council granted Mayor Wilson authority to contract Trenchless Leak Detection to help locate the remaining leak.

The company located the large leak around the north part of town, near Mountainburg First Assembly of God, according to Mountainburg Police Chief Vincent Clamser. The leak was flowing into a nearby runoff.

Mayor Wilson says the water department will begin repairing the leak this week, weather permitting, and they do not expect it to take long.

She says they do not expect any significant impact on customer water rates or the need for a boil order.

If the leak were to go unfixed, it would cost the city approximately an extra $51,000 above the allotted budget.