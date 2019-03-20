Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Mrs. Holliday & Ms. Peery – Pre K Tennie Russell Primary School, Bentonville
-
Mrs. Lestina & Mrs. Christman – Pre K Tennie Russell Primary School, Bentonville
-
Ms. Havlik – K Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
-
Ms. Stephanie – K Liberty School, Roland
-
Ms. Montgomery – K Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
-
Mrs. Battles – 1st Grade Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
-
-
Ms. Smyth – 1st Grade Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
-
Mrs. Kim Owens – K Willowbrook Elementary, Bentonville
-
Ms. Amber – Cowboys Liberty School, Roland
-
Mrs. Price – K Ozark Kindergarten Center, Ozark
-
Ms. Parsons- 6th Grade Waldron Middle School, Waldron
-
-
Mrs. Frankie Howe-K Joe Mathias Elementary
-
Mrs. South – K Ozark Kindergarten Center, Ozark
-
Mrs. Brandi Timmons – K Joe Mathias Elementary, Rogers