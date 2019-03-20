New Attractions Coming To Steel Horse Rally In Downtown Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The roar of engines will be heard soon in Downtown Fort Smith for the Steel Horse Rally.

Wednesday (March 20) organizers announced that there will be new attractions at this year’s event including Alternative rock band “Fuel” who will be playing at the rally

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill will participate in the Salute To Veterans with a fireworks display downtown.

“Every year we are looking to add something. We are looking to grow. We are getting pretty close to outgrowing downtown Fort Smith,” said Rally Coordinator Dennis Snow. “So, we are looking at our next areas that we can have bikers ride to and enjoy.”

The Steel Horse Rally will happen on May 3 and May 4. The money raised from the rally also helps local charities.

It’s estimated that last year’s rally brought in nearly 100,000 people to Downtown Fort Smith.