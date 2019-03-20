× Police Identify Man, Recover Guns In Pawn Shop Heist

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police believe they know who stole items from a local pawn shop last week, but an arrest has yet to be made.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police said the guns taken in the theft have been recovered, however. But police are still looking for the suspect.

The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera breaking into Big Al’s Pawn Shop on School Avenue last week, where he stole the guns and some jewelry.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Detective S. Allen with the Fayetteville Police at (479) 587-3520.