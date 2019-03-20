× Raising Cane’s Special Gives $1 From Each Lemonade To Charity For Children

If you have a hankering for a lemonade, today would be a great day to quench that thirst.

All day today (March 20), Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is taking part in a special event with Lemonade Day, a nonprofit organization that teaches youths how to start, own and operate their own business.

At the more than 400 restaurants across 25 states, Raising Cane’s will donate $1 to Lemonade Day for every lemonade purchased from open to close.

Raising Cane’s has two restaurants in Fayetteville (on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the Fulbright Expressway) and one each in Bentonville (Walton Boulevard) and Rogers (West Walnut Street).

“We are so grateful to Todd and his entire team for their unwavering commitment to our program,” said Lemonade Day President Steven Gordon. “They go above and beyond every year to support Lemonade Day and kids across the country.”

Lemonade Day is a free program that has served more than one million children across North America in the last 10 years. In addition to participating in the fundraiser on March 20, Raising Cane’s customers can register a child to participate in the Lemonade Day Program and give them a taste of owning their own business.

For more information, visit raisingcanes.com/lemonade-day