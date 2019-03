Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KATV) — Razorback super-fan Canaan Sandy has a hole in his heart and is preparing for surgery.

His surgery is expected to take place on Thursday (Mar. 21) at the Arkansas Heart Hospital.

On March 14, Canaan was admitted to the Batesville hospital. On Monday (Mar. 18) night Canaan suffered another mini-stroke.

Canaan and his mom have followed the Razorbacks from event to event across the nation since he was two-months-old.