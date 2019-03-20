Study: Hip-Hop Music Makes Cheese Taste Better

(CNN) — Is your cheese really better because you listen to Drake instead of Taylor Swift?

According to a unique study out of Switzerland, it just may be.

The study concluded that music can affect the taste of cheese. What’s more, the study seemed to indicate that hip-hop music in particular makes cheese taste better.

Researchers at Bern University of the Arts exposed five 22-pound wheels of Emmental cheese (a type of Swiss cheese, of course) to different kinds of music, played on a loop for 6½ months, 24 hours a day.

The songs were Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” Mozart’s “Magic Flute,” “U-V” by Vril, “Monolith” by Yello and “Jazz (We’ve Got)” by A Tribe Called Quest.

Other cheeses were exposed to soundwaves only at different frequencies, but no music.

One was a control cheese, exposed to silence.

Researchers found that the music had an impact on the strength of the smell, taste and flavor of the cheeses. A group of food professionals participated in blind taste tests and declared that the cheese exposed to A Tribe Called Quest tasted best.

They said it was, “significantly different from the other samples,” when it came to both smell and taste.

Researchers say more investigation should be done in order to confirm the results and gain a deeper understanding of what is going on.

In the meantime, if you want tastier cheese, crank up the Drake and enjoy!