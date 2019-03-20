Teen Traveling U.S. To Place Flags On Veterans Graves Visits Fort Smith National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A 13-year-old boy is traveling across the United States to honor those buried at National Cemeteries and Wednesday (March 20) he made a stop in Fort Smith.

California native Preston Sharp visited the Fort Smith National Cemetery to place a flag on every single grave.

Sharp says that after he visited his grandfather grave he noticed that not every veteran had a flag, so he decided to change that. Ever since that day he has been placing flags on graves across the country, rain or shine.

"I got really frustrated and really mad that there wasn't any flags out on the veterans gravesites on Veterans Day," Sharp said. "So I wanted to do something about it, and so since that day I have placed around 210,000 flags and flowers out on veterans gravesites and 28 states now after today."

People are invited to join Preston when he makes his stops to honor our nation's veterans. He will be at the Fayetteville National Cemetery Thursday (March 21).