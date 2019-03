There is a growing and developing premier sports complex on the southwest side of Fayetteville: Kessler Mountain Regional Park. This facility is still in the works but currently several soccer fields, baseball/softball diamonds, and hiking/biking trails are already being enjoyed by local residents.

Tap HERE for a look at future developments for Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-Matt

Segment Sponsored By: Adventure Subaru