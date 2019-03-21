× Arkansas Set To Open Outdoor Track & Field Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Fresh off the program’s 44th national championship, Arkansas track and field is ready to move outdoors.

The Razorbacks welcome colleges from around the region to Friday and Saturday’s Arkansas Spring Invitational.

“Spring has finally started to arrive and hopefully it stays that way,” Razorback women’s head coach Lance Harter said. So we’ll make the best of it, and then off we go to the heavy duty competition in the weeks to come.”

One of the challenges early in the season is transitioning from the smaller indoor track to a larger one outside.

"It feels so good to come outside and get that fresh air and get on a big 400 meter track, it's such a change," men's assistant coach Doug Case said. "How you feel and how you run, the turns are different, everything is different out here. So the guys gotta come out and get used to it."

"I think giving some of our younger people a chance to be recognized while a lot of our veterans will lay low this week coming off of the national championships," Harter said.

Friday night features just two events, as the men and women compete in the hammer throw. On Saturday, field events begin at 11:00 a.m. with running events picking up around 3:00 p.m.