Burglary Call Leads To Drug Arrest In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A man is facing drug charges after he refused to leave a vacant apartment in Fayetteville.

According to police, Michael Davis, 38, was arrested after he refused to leave the empty apartment. The police report states that Davis continued to fight officers and attempted to escape arrest multiple times.

While searching Davis, police found several bags of methamphetamine and marijuana. He also had two pipes, one for each drug.

Davis continued to scream as officers tried to put him into the patrol vehicle, causing several residents of the apartment complex to come outside and watch.

It is unclear if Davis was evicted from the apartment leading up to the arrest. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center with a $10,000 bond and has a hearing scheduled for Friday, March 22.