× California Man Arrested in Bentonville On Attempted Rape, False Imprisonment Charges

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) —Bentonville Police arrested a man accused of holding down a woman and attempting to sexually assault her.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to an apartment in the 2700 block of Southwest 16th Street about 1 p.m. Tuesday. There, they found Salvador Cabrera, 53, pacing along Been Road and being watching by a man who told police Cabrera had just attempted a sexual assault of the man’s sister in the apartment.

Police spoke with the woman, who said Cabrera pushed her onto the floor and held her down while he groped her. She said she was able to get him off of her, and she called her brother at work, who came over to help her. By that time, Cabrera had left the apartment and headed toward Been Road, police said.

The brother told police Cabrera had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and had refused to take his medication. He also told police Cabrera had not previously committed a sexual crime of which he was aware.

Police arrested Cabrera and took him in for questioning, but he invoked his rights. He was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree sexual assault, a felony, and misdemeanor second-degree false imprisonment.

Cabrera is being held in the Benton County Detention Center on $40,000 bond. Cabrera is listed in the jail as being from Pacoima, California.