Driver Extracted From Car Following Crash In Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) —Emergency crews are on the scene of a traffic accident where the driver had to be pulled from the vehicle in Rogers.

The Rogers Fire Department (RFD) says the accident happened down the street from Fire Station 4 at North 28th Street and West Olive Street.

RFD says two people have been transported to local hospitals.

It’s unclear at the moment how many cars were involved in the wreck, or what caused the accident.

The identity of those injured has not been released.

5NEWS will continue to update this story as more details are made available.