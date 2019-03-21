× Dungee Carries Arkansas Past Houston In WNIT Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Chelsea Dungee is no stranger to filling up a stat sheet and that didn’t change in the women’s NIT opening round.

The Arkansas guard poured in a game high 37 points, including eight in the extra period, as the Razorbacks held off Houston 88-80 to move on in the tournament that started with 64 teams.

Arkansas will host UAB in the second round with a time and date to be announced.

Dungee, who set the school’s record for points in a season during the game, finished 10-of-19 shooting from the field and added 15-of-17 from the free throw line to lead the Razorbacks. It was Dungee’s sixth 30-point game of the season and the 19th time she scored 20 or more.

The two teams traded blows for the duration as it was tied at halftime and neither team won any of the first four quarters by more than two points. Arkansas then outscored the Cougars 15-7 in overtime to seal the win.