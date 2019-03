Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HACKETT (KFSM) — An early-morning fire damaged a home in Hackett on Thursday (March 21).

The fire happened around midnight on Sunshine Mine Road just off Highway 10 in Hackett.

Dispatchers told 5NEWS a woman was inside the home when the fire started, but she was able to get out safely.

Firefighters said it took about 45 minutes to put the fire out.

The home was damaged but not destroyed, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.