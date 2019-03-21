Local Restaurant Gears Up For March Madness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Basketball fans are flooding into local sports bars and restaurants for March Madness, and Channel 5 has you covered for every single game.

Games started Thursday (March 21) and won't be stopping any time soon. The staff at Buffalo Wild Wings in Fayetteville said they've gone through multiple large cases of wings in just one lunch rush.

The restaurant says they expect to see lines out the door throughout the weekend as the games continue.

One worker says all of the staff has to be on their A-game because when March rolls around, it's like Super Bowl Sunday every night of the week.

The staff says they have brackets going with the employees and the regular customers who come in often, and they say things can become pretty competitive.

"So almost every one of our employees does a bracket so we are all always into and excited," said Buffalo Wild Wings Manager Brandon Hoover. "Everyone has always got a smile on their face. It might be stressful when we are getting busy but you always catch everyone watching the TV."

You can continue watching all of the basketball madness Thursday through Sunday on Channel 5 throughout the month of March.