Man Brings Steer To Texas Petco To Test ‘All Leashed Pets Are Welcome’

Posted 12:33 pm, March 21, 2019

ATASCOCITA, Tx (KFSM) — A man took to a Petco in Atascocita, Texas to call their bluff on “All leashed pets are welcome.”

On Monday (Mar. 18) Vincent Browning visited the popular pet store with a giant African Watusi — on a leash, of course.

“The awesome crew at Petco did not disappoint,” Browning posted on Facebook. “They welcomed Oliver with open arms!”

The giant watusi was very sweet and gentle as people stopped to pet him and pose for pictures. He even has his own  Facebook page with over 22,000 followers.

Photo Courtesy: Vincent Browning

