Razorback Superfan Canaan Sandy's Surgery 'Went Great!'

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Razorback super-fan Canaan Sandy has had surgery to repair a hole in his heart and is now recovering.

Sandy’s procedure “went great!” according to family member Krista Sandy Summers in a Facebook post.

Summers said Sandy was back in his room at the Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock and was resting, and that he could go home as soon as Friday (March 22).

The news comes after Summers posted earlier Thursday (March 21) that the hole being repaired in Sandy’s heart was “significantly larger than originally thought.”

Summers said doctors were concerned whether the hole could still be closed with a catheter, but she later said the surgery went just fine.

On March 14, Canaan was admitted to the Batesville hospital. On Monday (Mar. 18) night Canaan suffered another mini-stroke.

Canaan and his mom have followed the Razorbacks from event to event across the nation since he was 2 months old.