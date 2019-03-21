Sequoyah County Inmate Is Dead, Told Nurse Energy Drink Was Causing Him To Act Erratic Before Passing

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) —Deputies are investigating a death at the Sequoyah County Jail, according to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. Thursday (Mar. 21) morning, the inmate passed away at Northeastern Health Systems in Sallisaw.

Lanes said leading up to his death the inmate seemed to be agitated and speaking erratically. A nurse at the jail reported that his vitals were good. The inmate told the nurse that he had drank some energy drinks the night before, and that was causing him to act in a strange manner.

A short time later the inmate went unconscious, and jail staff began CPR. They continued CPR until EMS arrived.

The inmate was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The identity of the inmate is not being released at this time.

He was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant for felony theft of property out of Benton County, Arkansas.