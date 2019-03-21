Sneezing Lately? Here’s Why…

Seasonal allergies have reappeared in a big way recently with tree pollen leading the way. Locally, it’s the Juniper, Elm, & Maple trees that are causing the majority of the allergy problems.

There are moderate amounts of ragweed in the area.

Grass pollen and mold are either ‘low’ or ‘none’. Grass pollen will reach high levels in May with mold over the summer months.

The worst days for allergies will be sunny and windy days when more of the pollen is mixed into the atmosphere.

You may notice a small reprieve on days like this upcoming Saturday when rain is in the forecast.

-Garrett