Two Men Facing Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop In Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — Two men are facing drug charges after officers pulled them over in Lowell finding traces of methamphetamine in their car.

On Tuesday (Mar. 20) around 9 p.m., a Rogers police officer reported being behind a reckless driver. The vehicle driven by Johnathan Fullerton, 25, traveled into Lowell, and an officer initiated a traffic stop following more suspicious driving.

When the officer approached the car, he could see the passenger’s, 28-year-old Marvin Barrientos, shirt moving on his chest to his heartbeat and he was acting nervous an incident report states.

A K9 officer was called to the scene due to their nervousness and suspicious movements. The K9 partner alerted officers to the passenger side of the car. Traces of meth was found in the vehicle. Fullerton and Barrientos were then placed under arrest.

Officers began checking the ground near the traffic stop and found multiple clear crystal-like objects scattered on the ground.

Three glass pipes with residue and a digital scale were also found inside the car.

The pair were transported to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office where a deputy located two more clear plastic baggies with traces of meth in Barrientos’ possession.

An incident report states that Fullerton has a prior criminal history consisting of endangering the welfare of a minor, aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battery, violation of a protection order and possession of a controlled substance.

Fullerton is being held on a $10,000 bond and is facing multiple possession of drug paraphernalia charges and possession with intent to deliver.

Barrientos has a past record including manufacturing a controlled substance, possession/delivery of a controlled substance, maintaining drug premises, carrying certain prohibited weapons, failure to appear, possession of a firearm by certain persons and contempt of court.

He is being held on a $15,000 bond and is also facing multiple possession of drug paraphernalia charges, possession with purpose to deliver a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.