Tyson Foods Recalls Over 69,000 Pounds Of Chicken Strips Due To Possible Pieces Of Metal

Photo Courtesy of Tyson Foods.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Tyson Foods is voluntarily recalling about 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products.

According to the company, this includes 65,313 pounds of Tyson Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips and Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips sold to retailers in 25-ounce bags, and 3,780 pounds of Spare Time branded Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips sold to retailers and correctional institutions in 20-pound boxes.

Two consumers reported that they found fragments of metal in the products. The company says that even though they have only received reports from two packages, they are recalling the products out of caution.

The product was produced at one plant location on Nov. 30, 2018. Each package bears the establishment code P7221 and a “use by” date of Nov. 30, 2019. The following products are impacted:

Brand

Product

UPC

Size

Tyson®    

Buffalo Style Chicken Strips, Fully Cooked

023700014092

25-ounce bags

Tyson®    

Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips-Chicken Breast Strip Fritters
with Rib Meat

023700014108

25-ounce bags

Spare Time®       

Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips, Chicken Breast Strip
Fritters with Rib Meat & Sauce

00031400076746

20-pound boxes

The companys says consumers who have purchased any of the affected items should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, discard the product and call 1-866-886-8456.

These products were sent to distribution centers in the following states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

