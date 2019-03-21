Tyson Foods, Walmart Provide Aid For Flooding Victims In Midwest

(TB&P) — Severe flooding in Iowa and Nebraska has prompted Northwest Arkansas companies Tyson Foods and Walmart Inc. to send aid. Both employers have extensive operations in the flooded Midwest.

Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation have committed $100,000 in support through cash and product donations. That commitment includes $50,000 in product donations to organizations providing support to impacted areas, and cash commitments of $50,000 to the Red Cross and United Way, which are providing relief services to affected communities. Walmart is also working with local officials and government entities to help meet the needs of those affected.

Walmart said the impact of the historic floods is affecting its employees, customers and the communities its serves. In addition to cash donations, Walmart said its local stores and distribution centers have been providing product to meet basic needs.

