Vandalism Suspect Caught After Driving On Mt. Kessler Park Soccer Field

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle they say vandalized the soccer field at Kessler Mountain Regional Park early Thursday morning (March 14).

According to the police report, Luke Fess, 18, and another passenger did donuts in his SUV on the soccer field, causing an estimated $9,000 in damage.

Fess was taken into police custody Thursday (March 21) while working at a local fast food restaurant.

After confessing to police, Fess was arrested for 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief.

It is unclear at this time if the passenger will face charges.