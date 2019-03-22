Arkansas Super Fan Canaan Sandy Heads Home After Successful Heart Surgery

Arkansas super fan Canaan Sandy went home Friday after successful heart surgery.

Canaan underwent a procedure to close a hole in his heart. Doctors found the hole after he suffered a stroke last week.

His family said Friday that they have no worries about another stroke.

Canaan and his mother Ginger Sandy are known for traveling around the country to cheer on the Razorbacks. She had logged more than 400,000 miles on her car when she was gifted a new one in October.

Ginger said Thursday that their family is “beyond thankful with all the love Canaan is getting.”

Razorback football coach Chad Morris, basketball coach Mike Anderson and Gov. Asa Hutchinson are among those who have tweeted support for Canaan.