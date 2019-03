BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A man in Benton County is facing rape charges for an incident involving a minor.

The probable cause affidavit states that Dustin Duncan, 23, was sleeping in a car with three teens ranging in age from 15-17 when the incident occurred.

The affidavit states that Duncan and the teens were camping outside of a residence Wednesday night (March 20) when it began to rain, so the four of them decided to sleep inside of a vehicle.

Around 5 a.m. one of the teens woke up to Duncan on top of her, engaging in nonconsensual sexual acts. She was able to escape the car and reported the incident to police.

Duncan is currently being held at the Benton County Jail and is facing charges of felony rape. His bond is $75,000.