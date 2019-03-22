Body Of Missing Man Found In Beaver Lake

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The body of a man who fell from the back of a bass boat into Beaver Lake has been found, according to the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

Aaron James Loewer, 30, of Prairie Grove went missing on Tuesday (March 20) when a friend said Loewer fell off the back of a boat into the lake.

His body was found Friday at 11:19 a.m.

Captain Ti Augustine with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said his body was found in 23 feet of water.

5NEWS will continue to update this story as more details are made available.