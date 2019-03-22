Body Of Missing Man Found In Beaver Lake

Posted 12:34 pm, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:40PM, March 22, 2019

Search for drowning victim at Beaver Lake.

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The body of a man who fell from the back of a bass boat into Beaver Lake has been found, according to the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

Aaron Loewer

Aaron James Loewer, 30, of Prairie Grove went missing on Tuesday (March 20) when a friend said Loewer fell off the back of a boat into the lake.

His body was found Friday at 11:19 a.m.

Captain Ti Augustine with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said his body was found in 23 feet of water.

5NEWS will continue to update this story as more details are made available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.